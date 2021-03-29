Sold! First-edition Hummer EV and Bronco auction for big bucks

The first production versions of the highly anticipated GMC Hummer electric pickup and Ford Bronco SUV have sold for big bucks. Charities will benefit.

The 2022 Edition 1 Hummer VIN 001 went on the auction block over the weekend at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and fetched a cool $2.5 million. Then the first 2021 Bronco First Edition two-door, VIN 001, sold for a hefty $1.1 million.

The two SUVs headlined a $5.8 million Barrett-Jackson auction haul for charity featuring multiple vehicles. Hummer monies will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established in memory of Sept. 11 first-responder Stephen Siller. The Bronco proceeds will benefit the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound, which provides outdoor experiences for young people.

“We are thrilled with the auction results, and what the proceeds will mean for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” said GMC global vice president Duncan Aldred.

Auctioning first units of landmark vehicles has become a Barrett-Jackson habit.

The first mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 was bought for $3 million by NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick at Barrett-Jackson a year ago, with all proceeds benefiting the Detroit Children's Fund. The final front-engine production Corvette C7 sold for $2.7 million in 2019, and the first Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to roll down the Flat Rock line sold for $1.1 million in January, 2020.

Nine VIN 001s were auctioned this year, including the first Mustang Mach 1 ($500,000), Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing ($165,000), Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing ($265,000), and Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition ($410,000).

The Hummer's auction price was well above the $112,595 starting sticker of the Hummer EV Edition 1, the only version that will be produced for the '22 model year. All units have already been spoken for — save the VIN 1 auction truck that went Saturday. The standard, $80,000 Hummer EV won’t be available until the 2024 model year.

The auction car was loaded with features and specially appointed for the occasion, featuring a white exterior and unique Lunar Horizon interior. The buyer is as yet unknown.

In addition to being the first vehicle built on GM’s Ultium battery platform (other models from Cadillac and Buick will follow), the Edition 1 is loaded with:

CrabWalk mode that allows the vehicle to diagonally drive out of tight spots.

Three-motor, four-wheel-drive propulsion system with an estimated 1,000 horsepower and 0-60 mph time of three seconds.

The latest version of Super Cruise, which allows for hands-free driving on divided highways.

As for Bronco, Ford is only making 7,000 First Edition models. VIN 001 features an exclusive Lightning Blue exterior and Dark Space Gray/Navy Pier interior. Under the hood is a 2.7-liter V-6 making 310 horsepower. The auctioned Bronco boasts signature, removable doors and a laundry list of off-road goodies like front-and-rear locking differentials, trail-turn assist and electronic stabilizer bar disconnect.

The Bronco will be made at Ford’s Michigan Assembly in Wayne and the Hummer EV at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, which has been retooled with $2.2 billion to exclusively produce electric vehicles.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.