Trade groups, UAW push Biden to boost EV investment, incentives

Detroit — Trade groups representing major automakers and their suppliers and the United Auto Workers union wrote President Joe Biden a letter asking for a "comprehensive plan" on electric vehicles, more investment and expanded tax incentives for EV purchases.

"This bold, comprehensive strategy is required to establish the U.S. as a leader in the next generation of clean transportation innovation. Efforts that incentivize wider-scale EV adoption, build out the necessary infrastructure, and facilitate consumer awareness are essential components to EV market expansion," wrote the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the UAW and the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association in a six-page letter dated March 29.

News of the letter comes a day before the president is set to unveil plans for a $3 trillion infrastructure package in Pittsburgh. The letter outlines how the auto industry expects the transition to EVs to be subsidized by American taxpayers with automakers already pledging billions of dollars to get plants transitioned to build battery-powered vehicles and launch new EVs.

"The scale of this transformation is extraordinary," Alliance for Automotive Innovation President John Bozzella said on a media call Tuesday, noting that automakers and suppliers will spend $250 billion on this by 2023.

"The other aspect of this is if you look at the return on capital right now, you're seeing a tremendous amount of investment, but 2% of vehicle sales in the United States are EVs right now. To get to substantially larger percentages, it's going to take an enormous transformation."

Infrastructure investment, among other government assistance, is needed for this transformation, Bozzella said on the call.

In the letter, the Alliance, MEMA and the UAW write that EV charging and hydrogen fuel cell refueling needs to be more convenient for consumers. Available charging stations, they write, will reduce range anxiety and increase consumer awareness.

The three also recommended policies for:

Expanding and extending federal tax credits for EVs and extending the fuel cell vehicle tax credit;

Providing more R&D investment to reduce costs and improve batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen fuel generation;

Directing the secretary of energy and secretary of transportation to develop and fund programs for consumer awareness, EV adoption and to show infrastructure availability;

Setting "ambitious" federal fleet EV requirements.

The union and trade groups also offer recommendations "to encourage and incentivize investment by manufacturers and suppliers" including increasing investment in the Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grant Program to spur "the domestic manufacture of batteries, power electronics, electric motors, and other technologies in zero emission vehicles."

Biden wants to convert more than 645,000 federal vehicles to run on batteries. He campaigned on a promise to roll out half a million electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S. and suggested the transition will create more than 1 million new jobs.

He's also said he would support other incentives for EV adoption, including additional consumer tax incentives and federal investment in research and development.

