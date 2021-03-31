Chip shortage hits again: Ford to close Dearborn Truck for two weeks

Detroit — Ford Motor Co.'s Dearborn F-150 plant will shut down for two weeks starting April 5 as a result of the global semiconductor shortage that has bedeviled the auto industry for months.

The automaker confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Dearborn plant, which also builds the F-150 Raptor, would be down the weeks of April 5 and April 12. Ford also canceled overtime shifts there the weeks of April 26, May 10, May 31 and June 21.

In addition to Dearborn, Ford confirmed the following chip shortage production hits:

Truck production at the Kansas City Assembly Plant where the F-150 and Transit are built is canceled the week of April 5. Overtime shifts for truck production are canceled the weeks of April 12, April 19, April 26, May 3, May 10, May 17, June 7 and June 14.

On the Transit side of Kansas City Assembly Plant, overtime shifts are canceled the weeks of April 5, April 12 and April 19.

Production at Louisville Assembly Plant, where the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair are built, will be down the weeks of April 12 and April 19.

Overtime shifts at Chicago Assembly Plant, where the Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator are built, is canceled the week of April 5

Overtime shifts at Ohio Assembly Plant, where medium and super duty trucks are built, are canceled the weeks of April 12 and April 26

Canada's Oakville Assembly Complex, where the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus are built, will be down the weeks of April 12, April 19 and April 26.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall