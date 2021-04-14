Detroit dealers, downtown partnership to host 'Motor City Car Crawl'

Detroit — After canceling the North American International Auto Show for the second year in a row, the Detroit Area Dealers Association is planning an outdoor car crawl with the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The two will host the Motor City Car Crawl, a walkable, city-wide charity event starting at noon Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 8. Detroit area dealers will showcase new vehicles throughout six downtown parks, including Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza.

The new event was announced Wednesday, a few months after the fall 2021 auto show was postponed for pandemic concerns. The first-ever summer auto show in Detroit planned for June 2020, after years of taking place in January, was also canceled because of the pandemic.

The last auto show took place in January 2019. The auto show includes a charity event that also hasn't happened with the pandemic.

"The charities have always had a great opportunity at the auto show to raise some money," DADA Executive Director Rod Alberts told The Detroit News. "It's been a couple of years, and the charities have gone through some tough times. We just wanted to do an event in the city and try to do two things ... raise some money for charities that we've worked with in the past and, second, we can help to jumpstart the city and the restaurants and businesses."

With the pandemic, "it just didn't seem in the cards to do something indoors" in 2021, Alberts said. The association is still working on its plans to bring back the indoor/outdoor auto show in fall 2022.

"But ... why wait that long," he said. "Let's try to do some things now."

In addition to the Motor City Car Crawl, the association's leaders are planning a Motor Bella event at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac this September.

"In my world, and after doing a show like we've been doing so many years, which really worked out great and it's fun, but why not do some new things along the way," Alberts said. "Even the Detroit auto show could be reimagined, and we can make it something new and exciting and great for the city."

Detroit leaders were concerned about 2021's auto show cancellation since estimates say the show generates roughly $400 million in economic activity each year.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement on the Car Crawl he was "grateful" to the leadership at the DADA and DDP "in creating this wonderful charity event that will benefit those in our community who need our support.”

The hope is to see some of that lost economic impact from the auto show cancellations come back. National estimates predict one in five small businesses downtown "will have been lost for good" following the pandemic, said partnership CEO Eric Larson.

"We fully anticipate that this event, along with a number of other things we're doing to activate the downtown throughout the warmer months, much less throughout the year, will continue to support those businesses that have been so deeply impacted by the pandemic," he said.

The partnership and the association have so far only slated this year for the Car Crawl. Additional plans for the event haven't been decided.

"Those details are still being worked out," Larson said.

But he said "whether it's the Motor City Car Crawl or the more traditional auto show, there will always be an auto-related event that really generates this kind of excitement in the downtown."

Larson has "no doubt" that the association has "every intention of continuing to support an auto show."

"I do think that, like everything, it is evolving," he said, adding that Detroit has the capability to support a show outside of a brick-and-mortar venue.

The Car Crawl will have local food trucks, beverage stations and family entertainment.

There's a ticketed charity event Saturday, Aug. 7 with live entertainment to raise money for eight Detroit children’s charities, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, Detroit PAL, Judson Center, March of Dimes Metro Detroit and University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Ticket prices and the list of featured entertainment for the charity event will be announced soon. The vehicle displays and entertainment will be free throughout the weekend.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall