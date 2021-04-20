Detroit Autorama called off as COVID cases surge

The Detroit News

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of yet another signature auto event in Detroit.

The 69th annual Autorama, scheduled for April 30-May 2 at TCF Center, will not take place, according to Peter Toundas, president and owner of Championship Auto Shows Inc.

"As the event dates draw near, we and our partners have mounting concerns specific to the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases," Toundas said Tuesday in a statement. "Our greatest wish is that the COVID-19 numbers would begin to trend downward, but this is not the case.

"We sense and comprehend the level of discomfort on everyone's part in bringing a large quantity of people into TCF Center under these circumstances," he said.

Toundas said Championship Auto Shows Inc. and its partner Michigan Hot Rod Association plan to resume Autorama at TCF Center in 2022. The event has featured hot rods and classic cars over its nearly seven decades.

"We look forward to once again sharing the beauty and passion of the custom car and hot rod hobby in its birthplace, The Motor City in 2022." he said. "It is important to the city and the hobby to continue this 69 year tradition."