Masks still a must at Detroit Three plants

Detroit — Detroit Three auto workers will have to continue wearing masks while working despite recent changes in mask-wearing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The COVID-19 Joint Task Force, comprised of members from the United Auto Workers, Ford Motor Co. General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV, decided to continue mandating masks until the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issues guidelines, according to a press release sent Wednesday morning by the UAW.

Additionally, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis will follow all state, county and city regulations where they have operations.

"We know that masks can be uncomfortable, but we ask that everyone comply," the task force wrote in the press release.

The group plans to meet every two weeks and review updates at that time.

New CDC guidelines say fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing masks in outdoor crowds and some indoor settings and stop social distancing.

"We highly encourage employees to get vaccinated and report that you have been vaccinated to GM medical," GM spokesman Dan Flores said in a separate Wednesday statement. "Immunity is the best path toward determining when GM may be able to relax or rescind mask wearing protocols."

In a recent statement, Jodi Tinson, spokeswoman for Stellantis, the transatlantic automaker of Jeep and Ram vehicles, said: “As Stellantis continues to strongly advocate that our employees get vaccinated and has been facilitating vaccine administration, we will continue to mandate the use of masks in our facilities, in combination with our other health and safety protocols, for the foreseeable future as they have been proven to protect our employees."

Staff writer Breana Noble contributed.

