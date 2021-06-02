Sheryl Crow to headline Motor City Car Crawl

Detroit — Sheryl Crow will be the headliner at the first Motor City Car Crawl Charity Gala Aug. 7, the Detroit Automobile Dealers Association said Wednesday.

The Motor City Car Crawl, put on by the association and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, is a free outdoor event that starts Thursday, Aug. 5 and lasts through Sunday, Aug. 8. Tickets for the event's charity gala will be available for $250 each and can be purchased at naias.com/mc3-tickets beginning June 10.

The Car Crawl is one of two auto showcases the DADA is putting on this year after canceling the 2021 North American International Auto Show for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following a year that had a negative impact on many organizations, especially non-profits, we are thrilled to create and host a new event that will raise money for children’s charities,” said Doug North, DADA special events chairman, in a statement. “We are especially thankful to feature a big name, like Sheryl Crow, as our headliner to help draw people downtown.”

The gala raises funds for nine Detroit children’s charities: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, Detroit PAL, Judson Center, March of Dimes Metro Detroit, University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

Food and beverages will be provided at the gala. The recommended attire is summer chic.

Instead of an auto show, the DADA first announced it would have a new outdoor "Motor Bella" event this September at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

A Detroit event was announced later. City leaders expressed concern about the auto show cancellation since estimates say the show generates roughly $400 million in economic activity each year.

