Ex-UAW leader Gary Jones deserves more than two years in prison, feds say

Detroit — Prosecutors want former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones to spend more than two years in federal prison for helping steal as much as $1.5 million from union members.

Prosecutors revealing the desired 28-month prison term Thursday also requested Jones pay $550,000 in restitution to the UAW, $42,000 to the IRS and a forfeiture of $151,377.

Jones's lawyer is also expected to ask U.S. District Judge Paul Borman for a preferred sentence later Thursday for his role in a conspiracy that undermined members' faith in union leadership and led to prolonged government oversight.

Also Thursday, prosecutors moved to dismiss charges against another UAW official, Jeff Pietrzyk, who pleaded guilty two years ago to receiving bribes and kickbacks from union contractors.

Pietrzyk was awaiting a likely prison sentence but died of undisclosed causes in April. U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman dismissed the criminal case against him.

Jones will be sentenced June 10 and faces a maximum of nearly five years under a plea agreement for conspiring with other labor leaders to embezzle money from 2010-19 and to commit a tax crime. The 28-month requested sentence is less than Jones' sentencing guideline range of 46 to 57 months, but is appropriate because he cooperated with federal investigators and "has not sought to minimize his crimes or to point fingers at others for his own misconduct," prosecutors wrote.

A 28-month sentence would be tied for the second longest for a UAW official convicted in the corruption scandal. Former Vice President Joe Ashton was sentenced to 30 months for taking $250,000 in kickbacks from a union vendor and former UAW official Mike Grimes was sentenced to 28 months after admitting he received $1.5 million in bribes and kickbacks from a union contractor.

"There is no question that Jones' crimes were substantial and serious," prosecutors wrote in the request.

They describe tens of thousands of dollars embezzled for personal use and a litany of lavish purchases Jones made with union funds, including custom-made golf clubs, months-long vacations in Palm Springs villas, and more than $60,000 in cigars, entertainment, golf and liquor. "The exorbitance was jaw-dropping," prosecutors wrote.

Jones is being sentenced four weeks after his predecessor, President Dennis Williams, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for stealing from union members.

They are the highest-ranking UAW officials caught in a four-year-old prosecution that has secured 15 convictions and revealed UAW leaders and auto executives broke labor laws, stole union funds and received bribes and kickbacks.

Jones is expected to be sentenced to a longer term in prison because he conspired to steal more money than Williams.

Jones pleaded guilty one year ago but the sentencing was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and because the courthouse was closed to the public. Jones insisted on being sentenced in person instead of via Zoom.

Jones admitted embezzling the money in support of racketeering activity, evading taxes and causing the UAW to file false tax returns. The crimes spanned from 2010-19, a period that matched Jones' rise from heading a union regional office near St. Louis to his tenure atop the UAW.

The sentencing is scheduled 17 months after Jones resigned in disgrace following raids by federal agents at his suburban Detroit home and former office in Missouri. During the raid, investigators found piles of cash in his garage — which UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg claimed was merely "walking around" money and not evidence of a crime.

In reality, the $32,377 was proceeds of criminal wrongdoing and is being forfeited to the government.

The August 2019 raids led to Jones's 16-month career atop the UAW disintegrating amid allegations he helped embezzle money and betrayed the union's roughly 400,000 active members.

Jones admitted wrongdoing after federal prosecutors and a team of investigators from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Labor Department portrayed him as a thief who tried to convince an underling to take the blame while obstructing the investigation. Investigators spent years building a case against him with undercover recordings, bank records and a team of former confidantes and senior UAW officers who cooperated with the government.

