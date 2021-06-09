Detroit automakers to keep mask requirement in plants 'out of an abundance of caution'

Most of the COVID-19 health protocols that now have been in place for more than a year in the Detroit Three's auto plants will remain "out of an abundance of caution," a task force comprised of the United Auto Workers, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV said Wednesday.

The task force said in a statement that the decision to keep face masks, safety glasses, social distancing and hand-washing requirements in place was made "after reviewing reports from health and medical experts." Workplace rules in plants also will be based on regulations in the states, counties and municipalities where facilities are located, they said.

Temperature screenings at facility entrances, however, are slated to be phased out "along with other minor adjustments to entry and exit procedures."

The state of Michigan, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has lifted mask requirements for fully vaccinated people and the state's broader mask mandate expires July 1. But workplaces can make their own requirements.

The task force said it continues to encourage employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

