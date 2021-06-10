Disgraced Ex-UAW president Jones faces sentence for corruption scandal

Detroit — Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Thursday for helping steal as much as $1.5 million from members, splurging on personal luxuries — including private villas, steak dinners, booze and golf gear — and failing to pay taxes.

The sentencing by U.S. District Judge Paul Borman caps the downfall of Jones, 64, whose short tenure atop one of the nation's most influential unions started with cheers during a ceremony at Cobo Center three years ago. Within months, the reclusive leader was linked to lavish spending at union junkets in Palm Springs, federal agents raided his home, he was identified by The Detroit News as a target of a corruption investigation, and UAW members hurled insults and catcalls as he marched in the Labor Day parade in Detroit before resigning in November 2019.

Prosecutors want Jones to serve 28 months and have portrayed him as a greedy crook driven by "naked ambition" who stole union dues withheld from members' paychecks and robbed them of trust and confidence in the union. Jones deserved a break, prosecutors also said, because he helped secure the conviction of his predecessor, retired UAW President Dennis Williams, and is willing to cooperate against others who are under investigation.

Prosecutors also want Jones to pay $550,000 restitution to the UAW, $42,000 to the IRS, and forfeit $151,377.

His lawyer Bruce Maffeo described Jones as a remorseful man who atoned for his crimes, accepted responsibility and provided open-ended cooperation to federal agents.

The sentencing came seven months after prosecutors and the UAW reached agreement to have an independent watchdog oversee the union for six years, a deal expected to cost millions and add to the cost of the corruption scandal.

Jones and Williams are the highest-ranking UAW officials convicted in a four-year-old prosecution that has led to 15 convictions and that revealed UAW leaders and auto executives broke labor laws, stole union funds and received bribes and kickbacks.

The final UAW official awaiting a prison term, former regional Director Vance Pearson, will be sentenced July 8.

Prosecutors described tens of thousands of dollars embezzled for personal use and a litany of lavish purchases Jones made with union funds, including custom-made golf clubs, months-long vacations in Palm Springs villas, and more than $60,000 in cigars, entertainment, golf and liquor.

"The exorbitance was jaw-dropping," prosecutors wrote.

The direct benefit to Jones, his lawyer said, was approximately $90,000. Investigators from the FBI, Labor Department and Internal Revenue Service spent years building a case against him with undercover recordings, bank records and a team of former confidantes and senior UAW officers who cooperated with the government.

A year ago, Jones admitted embezzling the money in support of racketeering activity, evading taxes and causing the UAW to file false tax returns. The crimes spanned from 2010-19, a period that matched Jones' rise from heading a union regional office near St. Louis, Mo., to his tenure atop the UAW.

He admitted scheming with at least six senior UAW officers in a multi-year conspiracy to steal money spent on luxury items for labor leaders. Jones helped conceal the crime by hiding the expenses in the cost of holding UAW conferences in Palm Springs, Calif., Missouri and elsewhere.

The conspiracy involved submitting phony expense forms to conceal that labor leaders were spending member dues withheld from worker paychecks on entertainment and personal expenses. Those expenses included more than $750,000 spent on private villas, cigars, golf equipment and apparel, meals and liquor — including $400 bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne and Canadian vodka served in a crystal skull.

Jones also admitted helping to embezzle more than $60,000 in cash from co-conspirator Nick Robinson, who cashed more than $500,000 in checks from a UAW community action program.

