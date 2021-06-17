Flex-N-Gate adds 245 jobs with new Troy manufacturing facility

Global auto supplier Flex-N-Gate will add 245 jobs in southeast Michigan at a manufacturing facility in Troy, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced Thursday.

The tier-1 auto supplier, whose Troy business unit creates sequenced plastic fascias and welded underbody real rails, will privately invest $52.1 million. Flex-N-Gate’s venture, company leaders said in announcing the facility, will solidify the auto supplier’s position in the state.

“We are thrilled to once again be expanding Flex-n-Gate’s footprint in Michigan with our new manufacturing operation located in Troy,” said Bill Beistline, Flex-N-Gate executive vice president of metals and procurement. “Flex-N-Gate truly appreciates the support that the city and state have shown regarding this project. The state of Michigan has been consistent in its support of all Flex-n-Gate growth plans and it is this consistency which keeps us coming back to Michigan.”

The company will utilize the former AxleTech facility in Troy, and utilize Michigan Works! to hire workers from disadvantaged areas and underrepresented backgrounds.

Immediate job openings are expected at the facility, which is supported by a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance grant.

The city of Troy has supported the project with financial and marketing staff. Flex-N-Gate has been approved for the Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Program.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday in announcing the project had been approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund that this facility will support economic growth in the region.

“Good paying jobs and housing that is attainable for our workforce remain critical drivers of economic opportunity as we jumpstart Michigan’s economy,” Whitmer said.

