Corrupt UAW leader Pearson sentenced for racketeering scandal

Detroit — Vance Pearson, the United Auto Workers director who oversaw a region so corrupt it was shuttered in hopes of appeasing federal investigators, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman sentenced Pearson, 60, for his role in an embezzlement scheme that toppled the union's top leadership and led to prolonged government oversight designed to prevent future corruption.

Pearson faced up to five years but prosecutors said he deserved a 14-month sentence for cooperating against other labor leaders, most notably disgraced Presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams. Pearson's lawyer Scott Rosenblum requested a sentence of probation.

Federal prosecutors have secured 16 convictions during an ongoing investigation that has revealed union leaders and auto executives broke federal labor laws, stole union funds and received bribes, kickbacks and illegal benefits from union contractors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives.

Pearson is the last person to be sentenced amid an ongoing investigation with multiple targets.

Pearson ran the UAW's regional office near St. Louis, Mo., until shortly after federal agents raided the office as part of a nationwide raid at multiple locations, including the homes of Jones and Williams in August 2019. The region hosted lavish annual junkets in Palm Springs, Calif., where union leaders spent more than $1 million on personal luxuries, including private villas, golf, meals, liquor and no-limit shopping sprees. The union decided in late 2019 that the region would be disbanded as part of a broader series of reforms.

The sentence comes 17 months after Pearson pleaded guilty to racketeering and embezzlement conspiracy. Prosecutors accused him of helping embezzle more than $1.5 million and spending the money on personal luxuries for labor leaders, including golf, cigars, private villas and liquor in Palm Springs, Calif., and elsewhere.

“This is a serious offense,” Borman said. “It was a betrayal of trust to UAW workers and a serious betrayal of trust.”

As part of his conviction, Pearson has forfeited more than $122,000 seized from two bank accounts and golf equipment purchased with embezzled UAW funds.

Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis NV, pleaded guilty and agreed to court oversight because its executives conspired to break federal labor laws by paying more than $3.5 million in bribes to UAW leaders.

“Actions by high-level UAW officials cannot stand,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Cares said. “Whether it is turning a blind eye or willfully lying, the harm that has been caused by Mr. Pearson…has been severe to not just the UAW but the labor movement generally.”

The plea deal portrayed Pearson as carrying out orders from Jones and Williams to rent private villas and buy large quantities of cigars and alcohol, and covering up expenses by filing phony reports with the union.

The racketeering enterprise lasted from 2010 until September 2019 and involved Pearson, Jones, Williams and at least four others, according to the government.

Pearson also ensured that Williams was able to use, for months at a time, private villas in Palm Springs from 2015-18, prosecutors said. UAW money paid for the villas, according to the government.

Pearson did not pocket money or receive tangible benefits from the wrongdoing, other than a set of golf clubs, his lawyer said. He was considered a “mule” used by top leaders Jones, Williams and other UAW “show horses” to procure villas and other perks.

“I can’t help but believe he was being manipulated by these other gentlemen,” Pearson’s lawyer said in asking for a sentence of probation.

UAW funds also paid for private villas for friends and "UAW Official D," whom sources identified as Williams aide Amy Loasching. The plea deal also describes benefits Williams' spouse received paid for with UAW funds.

Loasching, whose home in Wisconsin was raided in August 2019, has not been charged with wrongdoing.

During the alleged conspiracy, Jones directed Pearson to conceal "hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal expenditures," according to the plea deal. And Williams directed Pearson to use UAW money to pay for "large quantities of cigars, cigar paraphernalia and humidors."

Pearson was tasked with providing alcohol and cigars for Williams and his spouse, according to prosecutors. Pearson also arranged for the spouse to charge expenses at Loew's Coronado Bay Resort in California "even though UAW Official B's spouse was not an officer or employee of the UAW and the expenses had no legitimate union business purpose," prosecutors wrote.

Pearson was a close aide to Jones. He served on the board of directors overseeing Jones' charity and succeeded Jones as director of Region 5. The region covered 17 states and is based in suburban St. Louis. After Pearson was charged, the union announced it would disband the region as part of a broad series of reforms.

Pearson started negotiating a deal with the government as early as November 2019 after prosecutors disclosed that investigators were armed with evidence that included bank records, cooperation from top labor leaders and secret recordings.

Court records describe conversations among UAW officials, including Jones and Pearson and directly quote labor leaders talking about destroying evidence and obstructing justice.

Prosecutors later revealed that UAW official Edward "Nick" Robinson wore secret recording devices for the government.

“The government talks about Mr. Pearson becoming lost in a culture of corruption. I would disagree with that wording," Rosenblum told the judge. "He became consumed by a culture of corruption that he graduated into."

