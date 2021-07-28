Dingell proposes $2 billion in federal semiconductor spending

Washington — The U.S. government would spend $2 billion on semiconductor chip manufacturing under a bill introduced Wednesday by Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn.

The bill comes amid an ongoing semiconductor shortage that has forced shutdowns at auto plants and threatens to cut production by nearly 1.3 million vehicles this year.

The shortage is estimated to cost the industry $110 billion in revenue globally.

“The chip shortage is hurting the auto industry, union workers, and our nation’s competitiveness by the hour," Dingell said in a statement.

“Robust funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing is critical to ensure we stay at the forefront of innovation and technology — especially in the auto industry — and aren’t relying on international competitors for supplies."

Under the bill, the funding would specifically go to chip manufacturing for mature technology nodes — the type of chips that can be used in consumer and commercial vehicles. In comparison, a bill aimed at increasing competitiveness with China that passed the Senate in June includes $52 billion for chips, but only $2 billion would go specifically to mature technology.

The semiconductor shortage has been the focus of bipartisan concern in Washington, and the Biden administration has identified the chips as a critical supply chain vulnerability.

Two decades ago, the U.S. produced 37% of semiconductor chips globally; now that has fallen to just 12%. U.S. companies are dependent largely on companies based in Asian countries to supply the crucial component.

rbeggin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @rbeggin