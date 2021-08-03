Detroit Three autoworkers to mask up again starting Wednesday

Detroit — Autoworkers at Detroit Three plants will have to wear masks again beginning Wednesday.

The COVID-19 Joint Task Force with representatives from the union, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV have "determined that personnel will be required to wear masks at all plants, offices and warehouses, regardless of vaccination status," the group said in a statement.

The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed COVID-19 workplace standards.

In July, the Task Force allowed workers to remove their masks, but workers at some plants in states with higher COVID-19 case rates, like Missouri, had to mask up shortly after the change.

"While we know that masks can be uncomfortable, the spread of the Delta variant and recent data outlining the alarmingly high rate of transmission among those unvaccinated is a serious health threat," the Task Force said in a statement.

The Task Force "strongly recommends" autoworkers receive the vaccine.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall