New York Auto Show canceled because of COVID-19 surge

Detroit — The New York International Automobile Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has been canceled two weeks before it was supposed to happen because of the COVID-19 delta variant and new measures announced recently by state and local officials to stop its spread, officials said Wednesday.

"As custodians of the 121-year-old New York Auto Show, we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone including attendees, exhibitors, and the thousands of men and women who put the show together," New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg said in a statement. "Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect."

The move comes after New York City officials on Tuesday said proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required at restaurants, gyms and other businesses.

It also comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week advised for even vaccinated individuals to mask up when going indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission rates.

"The COVID pandemic has challenged our City, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before," Schienberg said. "We firmly believe that will be the case when the Show returns to its regular spring schedule in April 2022."

