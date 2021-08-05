Motor City Car Crawl kicks off with vehicle displays, food trucks, entertainment

Detroit — An otherwise normal pandemic-era summer afternoon downtown featured some extra metal on Thursday with the kickoff of the inaugural Motor City Car Crawl.

Put on by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the free event launched at noon Thursday with vehicle displays that will remain through Sunday in six downtown locations: Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza.

Each park has a different theme of vehicles, from race cars in Campus Martius to electric vehicles in Beacon Park. Among those checking out the exhibits Thursday afternoon were Raynetta White and Clarissa Johnson, both of Detroit.

"I think it's fantastic," White said. "It gives a chance for people to really see Detroit, the things we offer here and the beauty."

White drives a Toyota Camry, and she stopped by to look at a 2021 Camry that was on display in Cadillac Square.

Nearby, Duane Crooms of Detroit paused to take some photos and look at a Chevrolet Silverado. Crooms came upon the display while walking through his neighborhood and was interested in the Silverado because he used to own one of the pickup trucks.

Overall, about 50 vehicles from the three Detroit automakers as well as Toyota Motor Corp. are slated to be on display throughout the car crawl.

Meanwhile on Thursday, downtown residents, workers and visitors lined up to partake in food truck offerings while a disc jockey played. The event's entertainment schedule was slated to kick off with live music at several of the parks and a corn hole tournament.

The car crawl is the first automotive event hosted by the DADA since 2019, when the last North American International Auto Show took place before COVID-19 led to cancellations. The DADA decided earlier this year to cancel the 2021 show that had been slated for the fall. Instead, the group will host Motor Bella, an outdoor auto mobility event, next month at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

The Motor City Car Crawl brings some of the auto programming that's been missing back to the city of Detroit. A full schedule of events is available at https://naias.com/mc3-schedule-of-events.

