Dream Cruise: Classic car fans get an early start on Woodward

Royal Oak —The Woodward Dream Cruise is still another day away, but you could easily think the world's biggest one-day classic car event was already here.

Classic cars, their drivers and fans are out along M-1 Friday afternoon, including Patricia Wiegand, who's hard to miss at the Cruise.

Dressed in pink with her pink Fifi poodle doll and white Lamb Chop puppet riding next to her, the Macomb County resident pilots a gorgeous, hot pink, 1955 Ford Thunderbird convertible down Woodward Avenue each year. She and her husband, Marvin, have been coming here for 26 years, and had the classic two-seater displayed early Friday afternoon in Royal Oak's Memorial Park.

She’s a grandma many times over and calls her T-bird “Grandma’s Barbie Car.” She hopes her California granddaughter will travel cross country and join her at the Cruise one day. Her T-bird took a long route to get here, too.

Her husband, Marvin, acquired the car in El Salvador, and — together with the pieces of a second Bird — made the car road-worthy by 1992. He’s also restored a 1941 Chevy, a ’67 Caprice, and Pat’s other classic cruiser: a red and black, 1965 Mercury Comet.

In Pontiac, Ray Shang Lee Decker, 77, of Ypsilanti and his wife, Dee, 81, of Detroit drove to Woodward in his 1949 Mercury to watch the classics roll by and avoid heavier traffic farther south.

"We've been coming to the Dream Cruise every year except for last because of COVID," he said.

He bought the "lead sled" six years ago. The two-tone white and royal blue model is adorned with etchings of girls on the windows and a blue King Cobra logo on the driver's side door.

Sometimes it’s a struggle to get classics to Woodward.

Collector Kevin Adell of Birmingham fueled up his gorgeous, 1959 Ferrari Testa Rossa on the way to Woodward for a Thursday night of cruising. But when he turned the key, the 3.0-liter V-12 engine wouldn’t start.

“I think it’s the alternator,” said Adell. “These old cars can be hard to keep running.”

Pity. His Testa Rossa would have turned heads up and down Woodward. The Italian stallion recalls a 1957-1962 era when Ferrari dominated international racing. Adell’s model is restored, painted red, with quad pipes, and aluminum body.

Stranded at the gas station, he had to tow the car home. Fortunately, Adell has one of Michigan’s most diverse collections, so he has other toys to bring to the Dream Cruise. Look for his bright silver Cobra 427 or 1967 Shelby Mustang GT350.