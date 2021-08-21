Hot, hot, hot: Classic car fans enjoy a steamy Woodward Dream Cruise

Birmingham — Thunderous motors are revving down Woodward this morning as the 26th Dream Cruise gets underway.

Cruisers and gawkers alike are back on M-1 after an official year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vintage Corvettes, old Chevy trucks and Ford Broncos lit up people's faces as they watched the classics roll by on Woodward, the smell of exhaust fumes hanging in the muggy morning air.

Edgar Houlguin, 40, and his 16-year-old son Andres of Novi arrived in Birmingham at 7 a.m. to get the perfect spot for car and people-watching. They came prepared for a hot, sunny day — with temperatures forecast to touch 90 degrees — by setting up lawn chairs equipped with red umbrellas.

Edgar was looking out for the “oldies” driving by — specifically Fords, his favorite. Andres, camera in hand, was hoping to spot an exotic Bugatti.

This is their first time at the Cruise and they love it.

“It’s been great,” Edgar said.

Vivian Jugan, 67, and her husband, Gary Jugan, 69, came in from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for their second Cruise this year.

They picked a spot right at the corner of Woodward and East Brown Street so they can watch the vehicles when they stop at the light. It’s especially fun for them to see a grandpa driving an old car with his grandson in the passenger seat.

“We love that it’s generational,” Vivian said.

Today, they’re looking out for historic Ford Falcons and Chevy Novas, the car they had when they were first married.

“We love the really old cars like the Bel Airs and I do love Corvettes,” Vivian said.

Early birds get the views

Cruise early, cruise often.

One of the best times to get to the Dream Cruise is before 9 a.m. Start in Ferndale and cruise the length of the strip north to Pontiac. Traffic is light (Cruise rush hour doesn’t really begin until noon), but there is still lots to see.

You’ll watch the Cruise open like a flower. People setting up their tents and parties next to the road. Dozens of Ford Broncos from every generation heading south to Pleasant Ridge, where “Broncoland” is gathering for the day. In Royal Oak, a couple rambunctious Mustang revved their engines — WAAAGH! WAAAGH! — to the cheers of early risers.

In Birmingham, there is eye candy everywhere: souped-up Bugs, a jacked-up Bronco, an old Model T, a classic Pontiac Le Mans, mid-engine Corvettes that look like they are doing 150 mph standing still. People and cars thin north of Long Lake for the long, leafy stretch past Cranbrook School. In Square Lake, the lawn chairs reappear and the traffic starts to pick up again as you reach M1 Concourse, the new northern start of the show where the Woodward Dream Show debuts this year.