UAW Region 1 delegates elect assistant director James Harris as leader

James Harris will lead Region 1 of the United Auto Workers after delegates from local unions elected the region's assistant director to fill the vacancy left by Frank Stuglin, who is now secretary-treasurer.

The promotion is part of a series of leadership shuffles after UAW President Rory Gamble, 65, retired in June after the implementation of a consent decree he negotiated with the U.S. government following a years-long investigation into union corruption that resulted in the convictions of 15 people, including two former UAW presidents.

“Our focus will continue to be on representing and servicing our members and creating a family of solidarity to achieve gains in our contracts and grow our union," he said in a statement.

Region 1 covers the Michigan counties of Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Sanilac, Tuscola and part of Wayne, including Detroit, as well as Canadian UAW locals. Harris has been assistant director of the region since elected in June 2018.

“We built a strong program that focuses on a member-based approach,” Stuglin said in a statement. “James Harris will continue that Region 1 legacy of putting members and retirees first.”

Harris hails from UAW Local 1700, which represents workers at Stellantis NV's Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. He started there 1994 and was elected chief steward in 1999, moving up the ranks to shop chairman. He became an international representative in 2012.

“Director Harris brings a wealth of bargaining knowledge and focus on representing our members in the workplace,” UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement. “He brings a strong background in local union operations, and an understanding of the mechanics of contract implementation which will benefit the International Executive Board as a whole.

Harris resides with his wife, Sandy, in Oxford, Michigan, and they have three grown children.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble