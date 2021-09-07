AUTOS

Feds, UAW seek extension in historic election referendum

Robert Snell
The Detroit News
Federal prosecutors and the United Auto Workers on Tuesday asked a judge to postpone the conclusion of a vote that could change how members select international leaders of the union.

Both sides asked U.S. District Judge David Lawson to reschedule the referendum's conclusion to Nov. 29, a two-week delay. That would give more time to the contractor counting mail-in ballots sent to approximately 1 million UAW members and retirees next month, according to a court filing Tuesday.

UAW Solidarity House at 8000 E. Jefferson.

The referendum will address whether the union's constitution should be amended to allow for the direct election of the UAW's governing 12-member International Executive Board.

The vote is part of a consent decree with the federal government following a years-long investigation into union corruption that resulted in the conviction of 15 people, including two former UAW presidents.

