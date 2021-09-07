Feds, UAW seek extension in historic election referendum

Federal prosecutors and the United Auto Workers on Tuesday asked a judge to postpone the conclusion of a vote that could change how members select international leaders of the union.

Both sides asked U.S. District Judge David Lawson to reschedule the referendum's conclusion to Nov. 29, a two-week delay. That would give more time to the contractor counting mail-in ballots sent to approximately 1 million UAW members and retirees next month, according to a court filing Tuesday.

The referendum will address whether the union's constitution should be amended to allow for the direct election of the UAW's governing 12-member International Executive Board.

The vote is part of a consent decree with the federal government following a years-long investigation into union corruption that resulted in the conviction of 15 people, including two former UAW presidents.