Masks required indoors at Motor Bella, but no vaccine mandate

Detroit — Guests of the 2021 Motor Bella event kicking off later this month will be required to wear a mask indoors, including on ride events, on parking shuttles and when viewing inside display areas, the Detroit Automobile Dealers Association, host of the event, said Wednesday.

At this time, a COVID-19 proof of vaccination is not required to enter Motor Bella.

"As the event draws closer, we will continue to monitor the situation, and will adjust our policies as necessary, in order to adhere to any and all safety requirements," DADA Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement.

The auto dealers are putting on the mostly outdoor Motor Bella eve at M1 Concourse in Pontiac this year instead of hosting an indoor North American International Auto Show at the TCF Center. The public Motor Bella show takes place Sept. 23-26.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall