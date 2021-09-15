Lucid Air EV sets EV benchmark with 520-mile range

The Lucid Air has set a new benchmark for EPA-rated EV range with 520 miles.

Founded by former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, Lucid has been methodically building a Tesla Model S competitor since debuting to much fanfare at the 2017 New York Auto Show. Its promise: to eclipse Tesla as the electric vehicle standard.

The figure blows away Tesla's 405-mile top range on its Model S and approaches diesel sedan territory. The range is available with the top trim Dream Edition Range model and it doesn’t come cheap, with a price starting at $169,000. The Tesla starts at about $90,000.

“Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid’s world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack,” said Rawlinson. “Our race-proven technology endows Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy.”

The Dream Edition is maximized for efficiency but still boasts a staggering 933 horsepower to go with its long range and executive-size rear seat. It sits alongside the 1,111-horsepower Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance, which is optimized for speed, but still achieved an impressive 471-mile rating. The Lucid claims a dizzying, quarter-mile acceleration time of 9.9 seconds at 144 mph.

The entry-level, 480-horse Air Pure starts at $77,400 and features a single, rear-drive electric motor. The rest of the model line is all-wheel-drive with dual electric motors. The Grand Touring model generates 800 horsepower and achieved an EPA rating of 517 miles.

Lucid deliveries are expected late this year as the Lucid also chases Tesla on sci-fi features like big screen technology and self-driving features. The Silicon Valley-based company manufactures in Arizona and recetnly opened its first gallery showrrom on the east coast in New York City.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.