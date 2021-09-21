Motor Bella: Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year semifinalists announced
Pontiac — A sprawling buffet of 23 new vehicles will compete for the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards.
NACTOY opened the Motor Bella auto show Tuesday with its semi-finalist list, which boasts everything from snarling trucks to whip-quick sedans to electric cars.
Here are the nominees:
Car of the Year
Audi A3
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
Genesis G70
Honda Civic
Lucid Air
Mercedes EQS EV
Mercedes S-class
VW Golf R/GTI
Truck of the Year
Ford Maverick
GMC Hummer EV
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Nissan Frontier
Rivian R1T
Toyota Tundra
SUV of the Year
Ford Bronco
Genesis GV70
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Tucson
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer
Kia Carnival
Nissan Pathfinder
Judged by a panel of 50 independent journalists from the U.S. and Canada, the NACTOY awards are among North America’s most prestigious prizes. Jurors will convene in Ann Arbor in October for a comparison drive of semi-finalists. Finalists will be announced in November and winners crowned in January 2022.
Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.