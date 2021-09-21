Motor Bella: Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year semifinalists announced

Pontiac — A sprawling buffet of 23 new vehicles will compete for the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards.

NACTOY opened the Motor Bella auto show Tuesday with its semi-finalist list, which boasts everything from snarling trucks to whip-quick sedans to electric cars.

Here are the nominees:

Car of the Year

Audi A3

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Genesis G70

Honda Civic

Lucid Air

Mercedes EQS EV

Mercedes S-class

VW Golf R/GTI

Truck of the Year

Ford Maverick

GMC Hummer EV

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Nissan Frontier

Rivian R1T

Toyota Tundra

SUV of the Year

Ford Bronco

Genesis GV70

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Tucson

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer

Kia Carnival

Nissan Pathfinder

Judged by a panel of 50 independent journalists from the U.S. and Canada, the NACTOY awards are among North America’s most prestigious prizes. Jurors will convene in Ann Arbor in October for a comparison drive of semi-finalists. Finalists will be announced in November and winners crowned in January 2022.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.