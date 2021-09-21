Whitmer announces initiative for wireless EV charging infrastructure at Motor Bella

Pontiac — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened the Motor Bella auto event Tuesday by announcing the state's plan to develop wireless charging infrastructure on a public road.

The Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot, a partnership between the Michigan Department of Transportation and the state's Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, calls for an electrified roadway system for vehicles to charge while driving.

“Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road, and now we’re paving the way for the roads of tomorrow with innovative infrastructure that will support the economy and the environment, helping us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This project reinforces my commitment to accelerating the deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure in Michigan and will create new opportunities for businesses and high-tech jobs amidst the transition to electric vehicles.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation will release a request for proposals on Tuesday, Sept. 28 for a pilot along a one-mile stretch of state-operated roadway in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties.

