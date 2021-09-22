Motor Bella cancels Wednesday activities due to rain

All Wednesday activities for the Motor Bella auto show are cancelled due to rain, organizers said.

The event, which is part auto show, part racetrack, is being held at the M1 Concourse car club in Pontiac. The show was organized by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

“After a very successful and highly anticipated first day, we had a significant amount of rain hit the facility, resulting in flooding and water damage to exhibit areas," Rod Alberts, the association's executive director, said in a statement. “With the significant amount of rain forecasted to continue well into (Wednesday), we unfortunately are forced to cancel all activities scheduled for (Wednesday) and focus on ensuring the facility is ready for public days."

The show's public days are scheduled for Sept. 23-26. More than 350 vehicles from 35 brands will be on site with ride-along activities on the KeyBank Track and the 120,000 square-foot off-road track.

