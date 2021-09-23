Car buffs shrug off rain to see 'latest and greatest' vehicles at Motor Bella

Pontiac — Despite two days of rain and the promise of more on the horizon, car-crazy fans were trickling in for Motor Bella at the M-1 Concourse Thursday as it opened up to public.

Exhibits, interactive displays and the main stars — 350 vehicles — were scattered around a one-mile circular track where some visitors might get a ride, weather permitting.

It was unclear what impact the rain would have on Bronco Mountain and Camp Jeep, surrounded by mud holes. Over 24 hours starting Tuesday evening, 3.14 inches of rain was recorded at Detroit Metro Airport, while Pontiac received 1.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Many vehicles from electric vehicles, classics and exotics to new SUVs and trucks, were still canvas covered early Thursday to protect them from the overnight rain. Others under large tents, were being carefully wiped down in anticipation of admirers.

Early visitors included auto show veterans who remarked at the difference of being outdoors. And, not having to thaw out from the winter chill.

Motor Bella is the Detroit Auto Dealers Association's replacement for its North American International Auto Show, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

"I'm excited at seeing some of the new vehicles and what they can do, rather than cars on carpet," said John Schueuher, of Beverly Hills. "I've been on a waiting list for a 2022 Camaro for a couple months. I have a 2010 but hoping for a new one if it becomes available."

Lee Tait of Washington Township is a retired General Motors employee and worked on the site between 1972 and 1990. He was one of the first to visit Motor Bella Thursday.

"I decided the weather might scare some people away and make it easier (for me) to move around and see it all," Tait said.

"They have really done something here," added Tait, noting that the M-1 Concourse's features, such as "car condos" available to well-heeled owners to work on their cars. "I have a Chevy Bolt but am interested in seeing the latest and the greatest, including electric cars."

Melissa Todard, a high school engineering teacher and Mallory Miller, who instructs business and information technology classes, escorted a group of about 20 juniors and seniors from Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores.

"We take a group to the auto show every year and when that was cancelled and this was created, it seemed like a good field trip," said Todard."It's an opportunity for students to be exposed to both marketing and testing."

Lisa Gill, a spokesperson for the event, said it is policy not to announce ticket sales numbers or the number of visitors until after the weekend.

Motor Bella is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7.p.m. on Sunday.