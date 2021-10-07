Tesla moving headquarters from California to Texas, Musk says

Dana Hull

Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the company will move its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas, where a brand new factory for the Model Y and forthcoming Cybertruck is nearing completion.

Musk made the announcement Thursday during Tesla’s shareholders meeting from the Austin plant site.

Tesla has been based in Palo Alto, California, the leafy Silicon Valley suburb that is home to Stanford University and several venture capital firms, since its founding in 2003. But as the electric-vehicle manufacturer has grown from scrappy startup to the world’s most valuable automaker, Texas — centrally located between the two coasts — has become its center of gravity in the U.S.

Musk moved to Texas himself to focus on two big priorities for his companies: SpaceX’s new Starship vehicle, under development on the Gulf Coast near Brownsville, and Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin. Texas has no personal income tax, while California imposes the highest personal income levies in the nation on its wealthiest residents.

Musk, the world’s richest person according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, moved his private foundation to Texas in December.

Texas is Tesla’s third-biggest market in the U.S. after California and Florida, though years of opposition from auto dealers means it can’t sell its electric cars directly there.

In 2010, Tesla purchased a shuttered auto plant across the San Francisco Bay in Fremont, California. Roughly 10,000 people work at the Fremont plant, a former joint venture between General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp., and scores of other Tesla employees work at showrooms, service centers and offices throughout the region.

Musk’s long-term relationship with California soured in the spring of 2020 during the first wave of the coronavirus. When Alameda County shutdown orders stopped production at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, Musk openly defied public health officials by closing late and reopening early, blasting the rules as “fascist” on an earnings call.

He briefly sued the county, but Tesla has continued to expand its footprint in the Golden State. A new “Megafactory” that will make Megapacks — the energy-storage product Tesla sells to utilities — is under construction in the Central Valley city of Lathrop.