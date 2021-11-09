Ford, GM to aim for all zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040 in Glasgow pledge

Washington — Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and other automakers are expected to sign a pledge on Wednesday to work toward all new car sales to be zero emissions globally by 2040, the companies confirmed Tuesday night.

Under the pact, companies and other signatories also would agree to aim for all zero-emission car sales in leading markets by 2035. The agreement would come on the United Nations Climate Change Conference's transportation-themed day, when global leaders come together to tackle how to decarbonize mobility.

It builds on pledges made by the two automakers earlier this year, when they joined with Stellantis NV in agreeing to aim for 40-50% emissions-free vehicles sales goals by 2030.

Volvo Cars Ltd., Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, China's BYD Co. Ltd. and Jaguar Land Rover also were expected to be among the signatories, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., BMW and Hyundai Motor Co. are expected to be missing from the agreement.

California and New York, and New Zealand and Poland are set to sign the pledge, according to Reuters, but important auto markets China, Germany and the United States are not.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, the White House, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Toyota did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Detroit News Tuesday night.

General Motors announced in January that it aspires to sell only zero emissions vehicles by 2034 and pledged to make its global operations and products carbon neutral by 2040. The company also said in September tha tit would source 100% renewable energy to power its U.S. sites by 2025.

"We are proud to now stand alongside other companies, governments and civil society organizations to support the Declaration to commit to working towards a transition to 100% zero emission vehicles by 2035," GM spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan said in statement.

Ford has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050. Earlier this year, the Dearborn automaker said it expects to electrify 40% of its global lineup by 2030 and said its entire European passenger-vehicle lineup will be "zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid" by mid-2026 and all-electric by 2030.

The company said Thursday that it is also proud to work with the global coalition, which will be dubbed "RouteZero."

“We are moving now to deliver breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few and achieving goals once thought mutually exclusive — protect our planet, build the green economy, and create value for our customers and shareholders," said Cynthia Williams, global director of Sustainability, Homologation and Compliance, in a statement. "It will take everyone working together to be successful. Partnerships like RouteZero can build momentum and deliver real solutions.”

The announcement comes as global automakers, including the Detroit Three, are investing heavily in electrified vehicles and as scientists warn that the earth's changing climate is approaching a "code red for humanity."

Stellantis NV has not made commitments for when it will stop selling internal combustion engine vehicles. The automaker this summer said it’s investing $35.5 billion into electrification by 2025 and will have fully electric options across all its nameplates by 2030.

It projects plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles to represent more than 40% of sales in the United States and more than 70% in Europe. Prior to the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French automaker Groupe PSA that created Stellantis, PSA said it would no longer invest in internal combustion engines.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Glasgow on Wednesday to participate in conversations about decarbonizing transportation. He is expected to tout the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed late last week, which includes $7.5 billion in funding for electric vehicle charging stations.

