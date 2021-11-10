Foxconn buys $50M in Lordstown Motors stock

The Detroit News

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group has bought $50 million in stock from Lordstown Motors and agreed to put down $100 million by next week toward the purchase of the electric-vehicle startup's northeast Ohio factory.

According to a joint news release from the companies, Foxconn paid $6.8983 per share for the Lordstown stock, which closed at $5.56 Wednesday on the NASDAQ.

Under a previously announced agreement, Foxconn is purchasing the 6.2 million-square-foot Lordstown facility, except for Lordstown Motors’ hub motor assembly line, battery module and packing line assets, for $230 million. Its down payment is due Nov. 18.

The companies have agreed negotiate an agreement for Foxconn to manufacture Lordstown Motors’ Endurance full-size battery-electric pickup truck at the plant near Youngstown before closing, which is targeted by April 30, 2022.

Lordstown Motors struck a deal with General Motors Co. in late 2019 to buy the plant the automaker opened in 1966 but has experienced management and cash-flow problems as it tries to bring the Endurance to market next year.

The sale will bring in much-needed funds and potentially help Lordstown Motors realize the benefits of large-scale manufacturing faster by building multiple models in the same facility along with Foxconn. For the biggest assembler of Apple Inc.’s iPhone, the plant would establish the company’s auto manufacturing footprint in the U.S. as it pushes into electric vehicles.

Earlier Wednesday, Lordstown Motors announced the departure of president Rich Schmidt, who was hired under former CEO and founder Steve Burns. The company has had to re-establish its footing after ousting Burns in June over misstatements he made about Endurance orders.