Whitmer and bipartisan governors call on Congress to pass funding for chips production

Washington — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a bipartisan group of eight more governors sent a letter to congressional leaders Wednesday urging them to pass $52 billion in funding for domestic semiconductor chip production.

The U.S. Senate approved the funding — which includes $2 billion dedicated to legacy chips used in auto manufacturing — in early June, but it has not been taken up by the House. Meanwhile, companies making cars, electronics, medical devices and more have continued to face shortages of the crucial component.

In the auto industry, the supply chain issue has temporarily shut down production and sidelined sales. Industry analyst AlixPartners LLP estimates that the chip shortage will cost the industry $210 billion in lost revenue globally this year and 7.7 million vehicles of lost production.

“The global auto chip shortage has hit Michigan and states across the country hard, idling plants and slowing production, threatening thousands of auto-related jobs up and down the supply chain,” Whitmer said in a statement. “With no end in sight, it’s clear we have no time to lose if we’re going to protect jobs and maintain our competitive edge.”

Whitmer was joined by the governors of Wisconsin, Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Kentucky in signing the letter.

Experts say there is little policymakers can do in the short term to increase global supply of chips, as it takes years for manufacturing facilities to get up and running. But the shortage has illustrated U.S. companies' dependence on a small number of chip manufacturers based primarily in Taiwan.

The governors noted that more than 575,000 auto-related jobs have been impacted by the shortage and that it is expected to continue throughout next year.

"This grim outlook serves to underscore the urgent need to re-shore semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States — the precise aim of the CHIPS Act funding provisions," they wrote.

"Not only will the incentive funding help address this pressing need, it will also create and protect hundreds of thousands of jobs, grow our economy, and strengthen our national security by creating a resilient domestic semiconductor supply chain for our manufacturers and national defense industrial base."

The funding for domestic semiconductor production was part of a bipartisan bill aimed at increasing U.S. competitiveness with China. Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, authored the provision to set aside $2 billion in funding for auto-grade chips.

The legislation also includes a bill from Peters and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, to close loopholes in the decades-old "Buy American" law that gives preference to American companies in government purchasing.

The law includes certain exceptions and waivers for federal agencies to avoid the requirements of the law when there's limited availability and quality of U.S.-made products, or in cases when it's in the public interest, for example.

The senators' measure would eliminate the ability to use the public interest waiver if a foreign contract would decrease employment in the U.S. and would require that waivers be posted online with justifications.

It would also establish a new “Made in America Office” within the White House Office of Management and Budget, which would review waivers to the Buy American Act and target compliance with other Buy American laws, according to Stabenow's office.

