Direct voting leads in preliminary UAW referendum results

Direct voting was leading late Wednesday in a historic referendum on how the United Auto Workers union chooses its international leaders, according to preliminary results.

With roughly 72% of approximately 143,072 returned ballots counted, direct election was ahead as of Wednesday afternoon with 65,136 members, or 62.8%, in favor. Meanwhile, 38,503 members, or 37.2%, had voted in favor of keeping the existing system in place.

“The membership of our great union has made clear that they want to change the direction of the UAW and return to our glory days of fighting for our members. I am so proud of the UAW membership and their willingness to step up and vote for change,” Chris Budnick, a member of UAW Local 862 at Ford Motor Co.'s Louisville Assembly Plant, said in a statement Wednesday night. Budnick is recording secretary for Unite All Workers for Democracy, a caucus within the union that led a grassroots movement for direct elections.

Ballots, which are being tabulated by Merriman River Group under the supervision of the UAW's court-appointed monitor as well as the U.S. Labor Department's Office of Labor-Management Standards, began being counted earlier this week after the Monday deadline to return them. They were sent out to the Detroit-based union's roughly 1 million active and retired members in October.

The election brought on by a corruption scandal within the UAW could reshape the leadership of one of the country's most influential unions. The governing International Executive Board has been dominated for 70 years by the Reuther or Administrative Caucus, which is advocating for the continuation of the current system of choosing officers.

Under that system, local unions elect delegates to represent them at a constitutional convention where the international leaders are selected. Advocates for moving to a "one member, one vote" system, meanwhile, contend that such a change would increase accountability in a union that has seen two of its former presidents convicted in a corruption scandal.

The monitor, New York attorney Neil Barofsky, will announce the unofficial results once tabulation is complete. Final results — which must be approved by the Office of Labor-Management Standards and a federal district court — could come as early as Thursday.