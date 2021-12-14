Tesla faces more sexual harassment lawsuits from plant employees

Dana Hull

Bloomberg

Six current and former employees at Tesla Inc. filed lawsuits alleging “rampant” workplace sexual harassment just weeks after another woman from the electric carmaker’s factory in Fremont, California, leveled similar accusations.

“Although Tesla publicly claims that it fosters a safe and respectful environment for its workers,’ the truth is that for years Tesla has subjected women working in its Fremont factory facilities to nightmarish conditions of rampant sexual harassment,” according to the opening paragraph in each of the complaints filed Tuesday in Alameda County Superior Court. “Tesla’s facilities more resemble a crude, archaic construction site or frat house than a cutting-edge company in the heart of the progressive San Francisco Bay Area.“

The complaints detail harassment from male colleagues and supervisors as well as a lack of response from Tesla when the claims were reported internally.

“Tesla has failed to take sexual harassment seriously, from the top of the company down,” David Lowe, a partner at San Francisco law firm Rudy Exelrod Zieff & Lowe, said in a statement. Lowe also represents Jessica Barraza, who filed a suit last month.

The six complaints were reported earlier by the Washington Post.

— With assistance by Malathi Nayak