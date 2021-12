Esha Dey and Breanna Bradham

Bloomberg

Tesla Inc.’s stock went on a tear after an October deal with Hertz Global Holdings Inc. signaled broader mainstream adoption of its electric cars.

But that 35% rally is gone now.

Tesla slid 4.2% on Monday, getting as low as $893.39. That put the shares below where they’d closed right before the $4.2 billion Hertz deal was revealed on Oct. 25.