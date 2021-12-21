Payne: 4Fest off-road autopalooza will be Detroit's fourth major September auto event
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
If you like beer, go to Munich for Oktoberfest. If you like autos, fall in the Motor City is looking a lot like Septemberfest.
The 4th annual Detroit 4Fest will be held Sept. 16-18, completing a diverse quartet of major auto events next fall including the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14-25; the American Speed Festival at M1 Concourse, Sept. 29-Oct. 2; and the Hagerty Concours d’Elegance at the Detroit Institute of the Arts with a September date yet to be determined.