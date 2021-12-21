Payne: 4Fest off-road autopalooza will be Detroit's fourth major September auto event

If you like beer, go to Munich for Oktoberfest. If you like autos, fall in the Motor City is looking a lot like Septemberfest.

The 4th annual Detroit 4Fest will be held Sept. 16-18, completing a diverse quartet of major auto events next fall including the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14-25; the American Speed Festival at M1 Concourse, Sept. 29-Oct. 2; and the Hagerty Concours d’Elegance at the Detroit Institute of the Arts with a September date yet to be determined.