Auto parts shortages push repair shops to get creative, place 'stress' on customers

John Sellek of Brighton remains carless two months after his 2015 GMC Acadia was T-boned, causing thousands of dollars in extensive damage to the driver's side.

Sellek, founder of tHarbor Strategic Public Affairs firm, has been using rentals since that Oct. 28 crash. He treks to Lansing from Brighton for work and needs a vehicle, but the rental insurance is now up. Instead of forking over hundreds of dollars every week, Sellek and his wife have decided to share a vehicle for now.