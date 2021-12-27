2022 slated to bring steady EV growth, but barriers to buyers linger

The new year is expected to bring steady growth in the electric-vehicle segment, still just a sliver of U.S. sales, amid a federal push to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions vehicles.

Bullish EV forecasts follow a year that brought pivotal developments in the race to electrify America's vehicle fleet. They have included announcements of tens of billions of dollars in new investments in products and manufacturing capacity, high-profile EV reveals, the launches of new models to challenge market leader Tesla Inc. and the promise of federal investments in charging infrastructure.