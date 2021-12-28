Analysis: Apple Car, hit by recent departures, faces a make-or-break 2022

Mark Gurman

Bloomberg

​​​​It’s hard to believe we’re approaching year eight of Apple’s work on a self-driving car. For all the fits and starts, 2022 could prove to be the project’s most pivotal.

The original iPhone was famously in the lab for about three years before hitting the market. The first iPad and the Apple Watch also were in development for about that long. Work on Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset began around 2016. If all goes according to plan, it’ll be introduced at the six-year mark, sometime in 2022.