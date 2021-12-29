Tiny shifters, lane nannies top list of most annoying car technology

Hannah Elliott

Bloomberg

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes with enough infotainment to entertain the most tech-obsessed passengers.

Its OLED touchscreens span the dashboard like a pixelated surfboard, its heads-up camera is displayed in big-screen augmented reality, its on-board wellness systems surpass the serenity levels of several local spas I've visited here in Los Angeles - all factors in why it ranks as the best car I drove in 2021.