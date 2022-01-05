Why Toyota's U.S. sales crown over GM likely won't last long

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors Co. lost its position as leader in U.S. sales — dethroned last year by rival Toyota Motor Corp. in a move experts and the Japanese automaker itself predict is unlikely to be repeated in 2022.

Japan's No. 1 automaker outsold GM by more than 114,000 vehicles in 2021, with more than 2.3 million vehicles sold for the year. The Detroit automaker sold 2.2 million vehicles in 2021, sales numbers show, dropping 13% from the year before as the automaker battled a microchip shortage that crunched inventory levels on dealer lots at home and abroad.