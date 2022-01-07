Natalie King was a successful lawyer. Now she's launching an EV charger company
Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News
Detroit — Natalie King had a successful career managing her own law practice.
Still, something inside wouldn't allow her to settle for a job she found enjoyable enough — but lacking a certain spark. She listened to the voice in her head telling her to chart a different course, and she now stands ready to take another leap: leading what is believed to be the country's first electric-vehicle charging station manufacturer owned by a Black woman.