Analysis: Car dealership laws aren’t fit for the electric age

Liam Denning

Bloomberg

Car dealerships are, in essence, giant lots staffed by folks trained in the art of emptying those lots as quickly as possible and repeating the process ad infinitum. But 2021 was a strange year for all of us, dealers included. Their lots emptied ... and then quite often stayed empty as supply-chain snafus idled auto factories. Figures released this month indicate sales were a bit better than in 2020 — also ravaged by COVID-19 — but roughly a million units fewer than in the beforetimes.