It's official: Detroit auto show will return Sept. 14-25

The Detroit News

After a three-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show will return to downtown Detroit this fall, the executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association confirmed Tuesday.

Rod Alberts made the announcement at Huntington Place, where the show will be held Sept. 14-25, during an event announcing the winners of the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards. Doug North, the chairman emeritus of events for DADA, told The Detroit News in December that organizers were targeting those dates for the show.

The last downtown Detroit auto show took place in January 2019 at Huntington Place. The show was expected to come back in June 2020, but organizers canceled it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerns about hosting a large indoor event during the pandemic pushed event organizers to cancel the 2021 show too. Instead, last summer a downtown concert and car crawl was held to raise money for charities, and in September organizers hosted the Motor Bella auto mobility event at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.