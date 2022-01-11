Payne: How I got it right (and wrong) in my 2022 Car, Truck and SUV of the Year vote

Detroit — The auto Oscar winners have been crowned, and I picked two of three of them.

Every year, I join 49 other North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year judges in voting for the best new models. It’s the continent’s most prestigious prize given by an independent group of journalists — complete with this week’s posh ceremony at Huntington Place (aka Cobo Center) with dramatic envelope openings. This year (drumroll, please) a drone flew the envelopes on stage.