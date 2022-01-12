Lucid will build Saudi EV factory by 2026, chairman says

Yousef Gamal El-Din and Craig Trudell ·

Bloomberg

Lucid Group Inc. intends to build an electric-vehicle factory in Saudi Arabia by 2025 or 2026 and is negotiating details with ministries in the kingdom.

"Now that we are successfully producing and selling cars in the U.S., our attention is turning to this factory here," Lucid Chairman Andrew Liveris told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday at a mining conference in Riyadh. Specifics being worked out include ownership percentages for Lucid and partners on the project he said.