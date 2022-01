Larry Printz

Tribune News Service

In an era where the future is electric, the 2022 Lamborghini Huracán STO is an automotive rude gesture to this impending reality, with a name that tells its purpose. In this case, STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, meaning it's a homologation of the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo and GT3 Evo race cars, and is the first Lamborghini designed for regular track use.