Teen cyber prodigy stumbled onto flaw letting him hijack Teslas

Jordan Robertson and Monica Raymunt

Bloomberg

David Colombo, a 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher in Germany, came upon the biggest discovery of his young career by accident.

He was performing a security audit for a French company when he noticed something unusual: a software program on the company’s network that exposed all the data about the chief technology officer’s Tesla Inc. vehicle. The data included a full history of where the car had been driven and its precise location at that moment.