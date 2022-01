Hannah Elliott

Bloomberg

Last year’s record-high car prices won’t be dropping soon.

In December, the average price of a new vehicle in the U.S. hit $47,077, up 14% ($5,742), compared to 2020, and up 1.7% ($808) from the previous month, according to Kelley Blue Book. The rise came as U.S. inflation ended 2021 at sizzling levels levels — a 39-year high of 7% — with gasoline topping the charts with a 49.6% price increase from the prior year.