Tesla wooed by India states after Elon Musk flags challenges

Anurag Kotoky

Bloomberg

Politicians from at least five Indian states took to Twitter to invite Tesla Inc. to set up shop in their provinces, just days after billionaire founder Elon Musk said the U.S. electric-vehicle pioneer was still facing a lot of challenges with the national government.

The pitches, tweeted over the weekend, touted everything from infrastructure, sustainability and a streamlined approval process. They were made from different parts of India — Telangana in the south, Maharashtra in the west, Punjab in the north, West Bengal in the east, and Tamil Nadu in the far south.