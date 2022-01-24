Gov. Whitmer expected to propose $2,500 electric vehicle rebates amid auto focus
Craig Mauger Kalea Hall
The Detroit News
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a new $2,500 rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle and charging equipment during her State of the State address Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.
The initiative will be part of the address, in which the Democratic governor is expected to emphasize Michigan's efforts to lay claim to the future of the auto manufacturing industry.