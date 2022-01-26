AUTOS

Toyota AV-Shuttle Bet May Mobility Raises $83 Million

Gabrielle Coppola
Bloomberg

May Mobility, a self-driving shuttle startup backed by the venture arms of Toyota and BMW, raised $83 million in its largest funding round to date.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company operates 25 autonomous vehicles in five cities including Arlington, Texas, and Hiroshima, Japan. Over the next two years, May will use the money to advance its self-driving software to the point that it can remove human safety drivers from shuttles and replace them with remote supervisors who can monitor several vehicles at once.

A May Mobility vehicle.

Increasing the ratio of robot cars to humans will allow May to become profitable, executives said.

The Series C funding round was led by Mirai Creation Fund II, managed by Sparx Group Co.; new investors included insurance company Tokio Marine Holdings, and Toyota Tsusho Corp., the trading arm of Toyota. The company has raised $166 million in total and says it has provided more than 300,000 revenue-generating rides.

May sells its low-speed shuttle services to cities and businesses, rather than pursuing a robotaxi model pursued by more deep-pocketed peers like Waymo and Cruise. This year it plans to convert its fleet from hybrid Lexus SUVs to hybrid Toyota Sienna minivans.

